Sehore(Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old man died after being dragged by a car for several kilometres in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore during the intervening night of December 2 and 3, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Atmak Ramesh, a resident of Bhopal, they said.

According to official sources, at midnight on December 3, as soon as the police received the information about the incident, they stopped the car near Doraha toll point. Police sources said that the body was recovered and the victim died while being dragged by the car.

The police then took the two people identified as Sandeep Naqwal and driver Rajesh Chirad into custody for questioning. During the interrogation, they said that the two and the deceased were returning to Bhopal from Rajasthan after attending a program there. After having dinner at a Dhaba, they quarrelled with each other and Sandeep was asked to come by bus. They further said that they were not aware that Sandeep was being dragged by the car.

Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said, "A case of murder has been registered. Two people have been arrested and are being interrogated. During the interrogation, both have given contradictory statements and the team is verifying the statements". Shyampur Traffic Inspector RN Malviya said that the body was sent for post-mortem. Sub Inspector RB Rathore, who is investigating the case, said they are looking for eyewitnesses and any CCTV footage to corroborate the accused's statements.