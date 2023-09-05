Ujjain: A 40-year-old labourer died after he was buried by mud and ballast thrown on him. The incident happened at Ghosla village of Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh. Govardhan, who was presumably sleeping, met the tragic end after a truck full of ballast was thrown at him.

After villagers immediately informed the police, the dead body was removed from the soil by cops. Earlier, he along with his friends went to attend nature's call and never returned. His disappearance prompted a mad search by his family members and neighbours.

His body was later recovered and sent for postmortem. The police registered a case against the driver and seized the dumper. The deceased's brother-in-law, Mukesh, said he suspected something foul after police recovered the body as the driver emptied a dumper full of soil and ballast on Govardhan who was easing himself off. While the police have seized the dumper, the accused dumper driver is absconding.