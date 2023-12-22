Indore: BJP national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, who won Indore-1 assembly constituency said that the only arena where he has lagged behind Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav is educational qualification. Yadav is the most qualified member among the 230 MLAs of the state Assembly, Vijayvargiya said.

Addressing a party meeting in Indore, Vijayvargiya said he and the chief minister share a lot of common things. "There are many similarities but the CM is far ahead of me in one field and that is educational qualification," he said adding that Yadav is a versatile personality.

"I am the son of a labourer and he is also a labourer's son. Both of us were workers of the Sangh and we both also worked in the Vidyarthi Parishad for a long period. Again, we were both involved in students' politics. He was from the wrestling federation and so was I. But there is one arena where I am lagging behind him," said Vijayvargiya.

The BJP leader said that he has done a BSc and LLB but Yadav, on the other hand has done a BSc, MA, LLB, MBA, and also PhD. Vijayvargiya said that the chief minister is the most educated person in the state Assembly.

"He (Yadav) possesses so many degrees. At present, no member in the Assembly is more educated than him. When I was going through the educational qualifications of all the MLAs I found that he is the most educated person," he said.

Vijayvargiya said that preparations are being made to offer a grand welcome to the Chief Minister in Indore on December 26. Elaborate arrangements are underway at the BJP office for the event, he said.