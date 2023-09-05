Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizzare directive, a doctor from here has banned patients coming to his clinic wearing shorts and Bermudas. The ban on wearing shorts and bermudas was seen in religious places of the state, but now a doctor has issued such a directive as he wants the patients to maintain decorum.

It is understood that the doctor, issued such a directive, as he was "troubled" by patients wearing shorts and Bermudas in his clinic. Dr G D Malani, a MBBS doctor has put up a board outside his clinic informing about his decision to his patients. A few female patients complained to Dr G D Malani that some of his patients come to the clinic by wearing shorts and bermudas and hence they feel uncomfortable.

When the doctor found this right after repeated complaints, he first orally asked the people not to wear shorts and bermudas, while coming to his clinic, but his plea fell on deaf ears. Hence, the doctor put up a board outside his clinic.

Dr. GD Malani said that he has been running the clinic for the last 10 years. "This is the instruction for all. It is imposed for the convenience of patients, it is a normal thing, there is nothing different or special in it. Your dress reflects your personality and hence it is to dress properly. People are comfortable in shorts and Bermudas, but it is not appropriate to go to public places wearing them," Dr GD Malani said.

