Hindutva outfits wage 'war' on 'love jihad'

Indore: Weary of rising cases of 'love jihad' in Madhya Pradesh, Hindutva outfits are running camps where young girls, especially those who are school and college-going students, are being given lessons in self-defence.

According to these organisations, the cases of 'love jihad' and religious conversions in Indore have seen a steep rise over the years. Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Durga Vahini are taking the lead in imparting training to young school-going girls, who these organisations believe, are soft targets of 'love traps'.

A number of Hindutva organisations alleged that these girls are being entrapped through love initially and later converted. Shivraj Singh-led BJP government has also taken a tough stance against 'love jihad.' The idea of the Hindutva outfits is to empower girls through self-defence techniques as well as make them intellectually sound so that they don't get entangled in 'love jihad.'

According to sources, about 500 girls from 28 districts joined the training class in Indore. The message of public awareness against 'love jihad' was given by taking out Shaurya Sanchalan from different routes of the city. In fact, in the western region of Madhya Pradesh, the activities of religious conversion along with 'love jihad' have come to the fore over the last decade.

The young girls are being sensitised to stay alert for online entrapment through friendship requests first, then intimacy, marriage through love entanglement and conversion to complete the intent of the conversion racket. In addition to the intellectual class, these girls are also trained in arm techniques. These girls are asked to march with swords, sticks and drums amid the chanting of Jai Shri Ram. The trainees are welcomed by people with showering of flowers.