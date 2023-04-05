Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Government has decided to hold a unique speech competition for students under its new Youth Policy in which the participants will have to speak on the progress made in the country before and after 2014.

This has given rise to political controversy in the State with Congress vowing to oppose it alleging that in the guise of a speech competition, it is a ploy to woo the youth of the country and to promote the BJP.

Taking exception to the State Government's decision regarding the selection of a topic for the speech competition, NSUI, and Youth Congress have questioned the timeframe selected for the competition. Vivek Tripathi, media in-charge of Youth Congress, said if the State Government wanted to fix the criteria for the competition like this, then why have they selected 2014 only?

" They could have included the development work done in the country since 2000 and participants could have spoken on the change that has taken place in the country from the year 2000 to 2023," said Tripathi. He further alleged that the order of the Higher Education Department was "one-sided."

However, the Higher Education Department officials said that under the Youth Policy, such events will also be held on Geeta and Ramayana in April. However, Congress is not keen on agreeing with the State Government's decision and the State Youth Congress leadership has made it clear that if any such events are held they will strongly oppose it as it seems to be a covert attempt to promote the BJP.