Bhopal: The residence of Pravesh Shukla, the accused in the Sidhi urination case, was on Wednesday razed on the order of the Madhya Pradesh government hours after Home Minister Narottam Mishra promised action on the issue.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress demanded a CBI probe into the incident. The MP Bharatiya Janata Party has constituted a four-member committee to conduct a probe into the incident, state party chief V D Sharma said. The committee is headed by Ramlal Rautel, chairman of the Janjati Vikas Pradhikaran. Legislators Sharad Kol and Amar Singh and BJP state vice-president Kantdev Singh are members of the panel.

Pravesh Shukla, a BJP functionary, was arrested on Tuesday soon after a purported video showing him urinating on a tribal man went viral on social media. Confirming the government's action, Mishra earlier said that the act was "inhumane and condemnable". Shukla, who is associated with the ruling BJP and the party's local MLA, was arrested during a midnight raid. On the direction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, local police booked the 35-year-old under Sections 294 and 504 of the IPC, as well as under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities).The National Security Act (NSA) has also been invoked against the accused.

Meanwhile, Pravesh Shukla's father Ramakant told the media in his hometown of Sidhi said his son had been associated with the BJP for the last several years.He claimed that a conspiracy was hatched to implicate his son on a fake case."I can't understand why MLA (BJP) Kedarnath Shukla said Pravesh isn't working for him. In fact, he is an MLA representative even at present. My son has been associated with the BJP and he was very close to Kedarnath Shukla for the last several years," Ramakant Shukla said.

However, Kedarnath Shukla has maintained that Pravesh wasn't associated with the saffron party, while condemning the latter's act.In a statement, the MP BJP unit said: "Pravesh Shukla, the person was caught urinating on a tribal's face, wasn't associated with the BJP."Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has decided to stage a massive protest against the the shameful act.