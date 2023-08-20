MADHYA PRADESH GOVT DOCTOR WRITES TO PM MODI ABOUT CORRUPTION IN PREVAILING SYSTEM

Sagar: Having paid bribes on several occasions to build his own house, a doctor of Bundelkhand Medical College has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining about the corruption-ridden system. In response, he has been issued a notice for violating the service rules and tarnishing the image of the government.

In a post on social media, Dr Sarvesh Jain of Bundelkhand Medical College stated that instead of asking as to why he was offended, the government is angry with him.

Earlier, in his letter to PM Modi, Dr Jain, who is the head of the department of anesthesia wrote that in order to fulfill his father's dream, he had bought a plot in Sagar. He complained that in order to get the mutation and other permissions, he had to pay bribes at several steps. Now, a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh was sought for clearing the building map for which a receipt of only Rs 55,000 would be issued, he rued.

Alleging of corruption in the prevailing system, Dr Jain urged PM Modi to come up with a single-window system wherein all payments can be done online so that people would not have to pay bribes. He explained that the purpose behind bringing the issue to the fore is to let people know the truth. He also wrote that agencies like the Lokayukta and EOW were more interested in troubling the common people.

"I don't know the situation in other places but, in Sagar and Vidisha one cannot get his house registered without paying a hefty sum of bribe. Corruption has penetrated deep into the system and so it is utmost important to inform the prime minister about it," Dr Jain said.

After his letter to PM Modi went viral on social media, the college authorities accused him of violating the service rules. The government has alleged him of tarnishing its image and asked him to reply to the notice by August 21. Also, the government has warned of action against him if he failed to respond within the stipulated time period.

Dr Jain had earlier received a similar notice after he wrote to PM Modi about the plight of government hospitals and urged him to improve the infrastructure as many VVIPs, including politicians and bureaucrats, get treated here.