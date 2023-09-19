Indore: In July this Tanishka Sujit, a 15-year-old prodigy from Madhya Pradesh's Indore became an overnight sensation by becoming the youngest to have completed her graduation. Tanishka met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed her wish to become the youngest Chief Justice of India. However, two months down the line, young Tankishka is desperately staring at a dead end for delay in the scholarship amount by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led Madhya Pradesh government.

The scholarship is indispensable as Tanishka prepares to fly to London on Sept 23 to take admission in Master's in Law. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Tanishka said that the the two-year Master's programme will cost her Rs 55 lakh for which she needs a government scholarship. The young girl expressed hope that the government will release the scholarship amount in earnest so that she is able to complete her further studies.

Tanishka Sujit of Indore has taken Madhya Pradesh by storm as she passed class 8th,12th and Graduation at the youngest age in the state. Tanishka got the opportunity to pass higher secondary and graduation at the youngest age after getting permission from the Governor and the state government. In July this year, Tanishka had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed her desire to become the youngest Chief Justice of India after doing LLB.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated her for her rare feat and wished her luck to pursue her dreams. Tanishka is preparing to do LLB from Russell University of London. Her mother has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to release the scholarship and approve the fee amount as soon as possible.