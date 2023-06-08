Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A female student died by suicide inside the hostel of the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) in the Govindpuri area of Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh on late Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was a second-year student and a resident of Haryana. She was staying in the hostel. According to police, the girl did not come out of her room and was not seen with her friends since Wednesday evening. So, the other students in the hostel reached her room. They tried to call her on cell phone, but she did not pick up the calls, police added.

Police also said that the other students saw her room locked from inside and there was no response from the girl. They informed the hostel warden. The hostel warden then informed the police. Upon receiving information, officials of the University police station reached the spot. Police said the door of her room was broken, following which her body was found inside it.

"A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has taken samples from the room. We have sent the body for post-mortem and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be registered. We are probing the matter. The exact reason, why the girl student took the extreme step, is yet to be ascertained," an official of the University Police station said.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.