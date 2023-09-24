Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A small carelessness of a doctor can ruin someone's life. 20-year-old Sakhi Jain, who resides here, is a living example of this. Sakhi was born in 2003 to Shailendra Jain of Katni. Her delivery was done by one Dr. Mukesh Khare. It was a premature delivery and Sakhi was born in seven and a half months.

After staying for a month in the hospital, Shailendra Jain went to Katni with his daughter. Shailendra's grandmother read in a newspaper that if pre-mature delivered babies are given oxygen, then their eyes should be shown to the doctor. The article stated that if more oxygen is given, then it could affect the retina of the eyes. As soon as Shailendra Jain came to know about this news, he immediately went to the doctor, but it was too late.

The doctor advised him that there was an ophthalmologist in Gujarat and that he should refer her to him. When Shailendra took his almost two-month-old daughter, the doctor informed him that the child was given more oxygen.

The doctor said that due to a delay in treatment, Sakhi would never be able to see. Then Sakhi underwent an operation at Shankar Eye Hospital and was also referred to a big doctor in Delhi, but she did not get her sight back.

Shailendra Jain then approached the State Consumer Forum of Bhopal and sought justice for his daughter. The claim filed by Shailendra Jain in 2004 was decided in 2023 and the State Consumer Forum has ordered compensation of Rs 40 lakh to Sakhi and about Rs 85 lakh with interest.