Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the National Disaster Response (NDRF) on Monday morning safely rescued the four youth, who were trapped inside the Narmada river near Gopalpur village in the Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh late Sunday evening, a senior official said.

According to Vikram Jharia, CMO, of Nagar Panchayat Bhedaghat, the NDRF team reached the spot and resumed the rescue operation early Monday morning, which was hampered in the night due to darkness. He had said that biscuits, water, and other food items were delivered to them with the help of a drone.

An NDRF officer, who was part of the rescue operations, said that with the use of ropes, the NDRF troops reached the youth and rescued them one by one. He said that were helped by the team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The rescued youth thanked the NDRF personnel for saving their lives. Officials said that the four had gone fishing at Bhedaghat. "However the water level suddenly rose in the Narmada River taking them off guard after which they were trapped," they said.

Jabalpur District Magistrate (DM) Saurabh Kumar Suman on Sunday night told reporters upon receiving information, the district administration had launched a rescue operation and life jackets were delivered to the youth using a drone. River Narmada also known as 'Narbada', which flows through Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, is the fifth longest river in the country.

