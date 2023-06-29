MADHYA PRADESH FOUR KILLED TWO INJURED AFTER CAR FALLS INTO GORGE

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) : Four persons were killed and two others seriously injured, when the car they were travelling in, fell into a gorge late Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday. The mishap occurred, when the car occupants, who belonged to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, were on their way to visit the famous Keoti Waterfall on the Devas-Mod road in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, an official of the Garh police station said.

There were six people inside the Creta car. The car's driver lost control of the vehicle after which it fell into a gorge, the police official added. "Upon receiving information from the locals, we reached the mishap spot. While one person died on the spot, three others succumbed to their injuries while they were being taken to a nearby hospital," the official added.

Yatish Shukla, a senior official of the Rewa district administration, said that the deceased were identified as Pankaj Jaiswal, Satyajit Chatterjee, Manish Jaiswal, and Shivam Kesharwani, all residents of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. According to Shukla, the two injured have been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa, where they are undergoing treatment.

"Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, after which they will be handed over to the kin of the deceased," Shukla further said. Earlier, in the wee hours of Wednesday (June 28) morning, five persons, including three minors, were killed when a speeding mini truck, they were traveling in, fell into the Buhara River in the Datia district of Madhya Pradesh.

