Chhatrapur (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Ramdayal Ahirwar died here on Sunday morning at around 10 am, his family members said. Ramdayal Ahriwar was a big Dalit leader, who had a special influence on the politics of Bundelkhand. His kin said that he breathed his last following a long illness.

Ramdayal was a 6-time Member of the Legislative Assembly and also a two-time minister. His family alleged that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government did not even provide an ambulance to carry his mortal remains.

Ramdayal Ahirwar was the president of Nagar Panchayat Maharajpur and played a role in the organization of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He had a decent and amiable personality Ramdayal Ahirwar's sons and daughter-in-law accused the Madhya Pradesh BJP office-bearers and the government officials of being careless.

His son claimed that Ramdayal's body was to be taken to Maharajpur for burial, for which the family could not get a hearse or an ambulance from the administration. "We took his body in a private ambulance after paying Rs 2,200," his son claimed. Chhatarpur MLA Alok Chaturvedi and Deepti Pandey, a senior Congress leader in the Bundelkhand region, condemned the state government for their "inhuman behaviour."

