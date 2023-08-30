Morena (Madhya Pradesh): At least five labourers, including three brothers, died after inhaling a suspected poisonous gas at a factory in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a government official said. The incident took place at the Sakshi Food Products factory in the Dhanela area of the Morena district.

"Gas started emanating from a tank inside the factory around 11 am and two labourers entered it to check it," sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. They took ill after inhaling the gas. Three more labourers got affected subsequently, he said.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: 2 labourers killed, 16 injured in Amethi road accident

The official added that all of them were rushed to the district hospital where civil surgeon Gajendra Singh Tomar declared them dead and sent the bodies for autopsy. The factory makes processed cherries and sugar-free chemicals used in food products. The deceased were identified as brothers Ramavtar Gurjar (35), Ramnaresh Gurjar (40) and Veersingh Gurjar (30), all residents of Tiktoli village; Ganesh Gurjar (40) and Girraj Gurjar (28). After the incident, district officials got the factory vacated and a further probe was on.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the deaths. "My heart is pained by the accident due to the leakage of poisonous gas in Dhanela village of Morena. My thoughts are with the bereaved family members in this difficult situation of grief. I pray to God to give place to the departed souls in his holy feet and strength to the family members to bear this deep sorrow. Om Shanti," Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Also read: Three labourers injured as gas pipeline in Delhi damaged while digging ground