Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's first woman Chief Secretary Nirmala Buch died here this morning following a prolonged illness, her relatives said. She was 97 years old. Her last rites will be held on Monday, July 10.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled her demise saying she made a mark while working conscientiously during her tenure. Former CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath also expressed grief over Buch's demise.

Also read - Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Chouhan, Cabinet colleagues enjoy 'tiffin party'

Nirmala Buch was the Chief Secretary from 22 September 1991 to 1 January 1993 when Sunderlal Patwa was the Chief Minister. Buch, a 1960 batch IAS officer, played an important role in formulating and implementing the state's women's policy.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, Nirmala Buch held several positions at the Centre from 1961 to 1993. Her husband NM Buch, a well-known bureaucrat, passed away a few years ago. Their son resided in the United States.

Buch had studied at the famed Banaras Hindu University. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh she established 'Mahila Chetna Manch' and also opened 'Child Rights Observatory'. She was first posted in Jabalpur. Nirmala Buch also served as the head of the National Committee for Women from 1978 to 1981. She was an advisor to the Planning Commission from 1988 to 1989. In 1996, the Gujarat government appointed her as its advisor. From 1997 to 2000, she was also the Vice-President of the National Environment Appellate Authority.

Also read: Congress raring to avenge Scindia's betrayal in 2023 Madhya Pradesh polls