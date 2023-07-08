Gwalior: Amid an uproar over the Sidhi urination incident in Madhya Pradesh, a video has now surfaced showing a man licking the soles of another person's feet after being forced to do so in a moving vehicle in Gwalior, following which two persons have been arrested, police said.

The video has gone viral on social media.

The victim and the accused are residents of Dabra town in Gwalior district, an official said. The viral video shows the victim being slapped several times by another man, who also forces the former to say "Golu Gurjar baap hai" (Golu Gurjar is father) in a moving vehicle. The victim is then seen licking the soles of the feet of the man after the latter forces him to do so. The accused is also seen thrashing the victim on his face repeatedly and verbally abusing him.

In another video clip, the accused is seen hitting the victim on his face with a footwear several times. Speaking about the incident, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said two persons have been arrested in connection with this incident. Dabra Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vivek Kumar Sharma said, "A video went viral on social media on Friday evening that shows a man being thrashed in a vehicle. The video clip is being sent for a forensic examination."

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code for abduction and beating following the complaint of the victim's family, Sharma said. Earlier this week, a video showed a man urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district of the state, which triggered huge outrage. The accused, Pravesh Shukla was arrested after the video of the incident surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

On June 30, two Dalit men were allegedly beaten up by members of a minority community on the suspicion that they molested and filmed some girls at Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district. (PTI)