MADHYA PRADESH ELDERLY DALIT MAN TIED FOR HOURS BEATEN UP FOR NOT GREETING UPPER CASTE MEN

Chhatarpur: A 59-year-old Dalit man was meted out 'Taliban-type treatment' for not exchanging pleasantries with two uppercase men, who beat him up and tied him up for three hours in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

Sources said Nathuram Ahirwar of Udaipura village under Khajuraho police station area was beaten up by Akhilesh Dubey and Ramji Pandey, who live in the same village. Sources said the elderly Dalit man was beaten up after he did not say 'mamaskar' to the duo.

Nathuram said, "I was going to a ration shop. Its route passes in front of the house of the accused. I learnt that the ration shop was closed and when I was returning, Ramji Pandey and Awadhesh Dubey stopped me on the way. They shouted at me saying you are so audacious and don't have the decency to greet us with folded hands. They both beat me up and tied me."

The accused duo held him 'hostage', beat him up and forced him to sit on their feet for three hours, Nathuram said. According to the victim, he was first taken hostage and kept in a room as the accused thrashed him. Meanwhile, the accused also abused him with 'caste-related expletives'.

Soon after knowing about the incident, the family members reached the SP office carrying the victim in their hands because the old man was not able to walk due to his injury. An FIR was registered at the police station.

Nathuram's wife also alleged that the accused persons also harassed them."Often they used to bully us and asked us not to go out of the door wearing slippers," she said. Nathuram and his family members said they had dialled 100 to request for police vehicle but the miscreants had chased it away as well.

Fearing further attack, the accused did not dare to go to the police station and went straight to the SP office and demanded action in the case. Thereafter, on the instructions of Chhatarpur SP Amit Sanghi, Khajuraho police registered a case against the accused under various sections.