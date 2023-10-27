Mhow: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted a raid at the house of the main accused in the murder of BJP leader Udal Singh Chauhan's son, Sujit Singh Chauhan in Pigdambar area of Mhow in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, sources said. Sources said that a team of Enforcement Directorate sleuths turned up at the house of the accused Raja Verma located in Devpuri Colony of Gujarkheda Gram Panchayat and launched searches there.

It is learnt that Verma was not present at the house when the raids were taking place. Verma, who was arrested and later jailed last year in the murder of BJP leader Udal Singh Chauhan's son, Sujit Singh Chauhan, was released from jail around two and a half months ago. Reports said that as soon as the ED sleuths reached the house of Verma today morning, Verma's uncle Dharmendra tried to disrupt the ED sleuths from conducting the searches.

Later, the ED team called the local police in Mhow and asked for assistance. Following the ED request, a team of police from the local police was rushed to the spot which assisted the ED team in the raids, sources said. The visiting ED team or the local police did not clarify as in which case the raids were being conducted.