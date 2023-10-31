Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) : A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from the Sankalp drug de-addiction center operating in the University police station area. Family members of a young addict accused the director and staff of a drug de-addiction center of badly injuring him by inserting a lighter from a gas stove into his private parts.

Due to this, the victim's intestine got torn. When a large amount of blood came out from the victim's body, they hurriedly admitted the victim to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. When the family members came to know about this, the whole matter came to light. Mukesh Mishra, an addict and a resident of Garhwa village, was admitted to Sankalp de-addiction center on July 25, 2021. They charged Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 monthly.

But when victim Mukesh's wife went to meet him several times, she was turned back saying that all the men staying there were drug addicts and they do not have mental balance and hence she cannot meet them. Like this, the family members were not allowed to meet the victim. But, on October 28, the victim had to be admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

The de-addiction center staff called Mukesh's wife and informed that her husband has stomach ache and was admitted to hospital. When the family reached the hospital, they came to know that there was a big wound in Mukesh's stomach. Doctor told them that Mukesh's penis was torn due to something in his genitals and that he has been hurt by a sharp object.

The victim told his family that he was beaten and a lighter was inserted into his private parts. He narrated brutality and slavery that happened to him in the de-addiction center. He said that the director of the de-addiction center and his nephew and staff tortured him a lot.

In the past few days, he was beaten so much that his legs got badly swollen, he said. After gas lighter was inserted into the victim's private parts, intestine got torn and blood started flowing from his body, sources said. When the director of the de-addiction center came to know about this, he immediately got him admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and got him operated without informing his family. The victim was in this de-addiction center for the last two and a half years.

Just last two-three days, his family got the information that the people of the de-addiction center got him operated without informing the family. The victim's cousin said that the whole truth came out only he insisted on discharging the victim. His family found that there were many wounds all over his body. Hot bars had been burnt in both the legs.

Victim's cousin Prabhakar Mishra alleged that they were not allowed to meet our brother for almost two and a half years. Our sister-in-law also used to go but was not allowed to meet him. The victim's brother even complained to the doctors. Initially, the doctor said it was an operation for piles, but when pressed, he told the truth and said that an operation on his intestine was done. The victim's brother said that the 60 to 65 people who are admitted in the Sankalp De-addiction Center are facing a big life threat.

The victim's brother also blamed the police and said that we stood in the police station with the complaint for 3 hours but the police did not register the case. It was taken to the notice of SP Vivek Singh who said that an impartial investigation would be conducted and action would be taken against the culprits.