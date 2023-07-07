Shahdol: In a shocking incident, a police constable allegedly slapped a woman after the death of her minor son due to a snake bite in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Friday. The accused cop identified as Santosh Singh Parihar, has been attached for the incident. It is learnt that 12-year-old Aman Singh, a resident of Jaitpur police station area of Shahdol district was bitten by a snake in Mauhar Tola area of Galhatha.

As soon as he was bitten, his mother Babli Singh rushed the child to the primary health center Jaitpur, where the child died during treatment, sources said. Unable to make peace with the sudden death of her son, the agitated woman created a ruckus at the hospital with her cries and sobs. As the body was being taken for a post-mortem, the woman kept crying and hugging the child and was not ready to leave him.

The bereaved family said that head constable of Jaitpur police station, Santosh Singh Parihar, who had come to get the postmortem done, slapped the woman at the hospital adding salt to their wounds. The matter escalated with the relatives creating a ruckus at the hospital and demanded action against the accused cop.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Additional SP Shahdol Mukesh Vaish said the accused police head constable Santosh Singh Parihar had a argument which later turned ugly. The Additional SP said that they have attached the accused cop while further investigation into the case is going on.