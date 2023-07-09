Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) : Gwalior has become the focal point of politics ahead of the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh. Along with the ruling BJP, Congress has also become very active and getting ready with a special strategy to counter Jyotiraditya Scindia and his supporters, who brought down Kamal Nath's government.

As part of this, all big Congress leaders are camping here and this time their mission is that the 'traitors' should be taught a lesson. On his part, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan himself has taken command from BJP and he is continuously touring the region. Along with this, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia are also seen active here.

Now Congress is also not far behind, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh is continuously active here from the Congress side. Apart from this, many big leaders from Madhya Pradesh and Delhi are camping here. The most important thing is that this time the Congress is targeting Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is said to be the tallest leader of the region.

The Congress also wants to take revenge against Scindia and his supporters for their 'betrayal' in the 2018 elections. In the upcoming assembly elections, Congress is collecting records of old speeches to attack Jyotiraditya Scindia. While in Congress, Scindia fiercely cursed PM Modi and Shivraj government. Actually, the plan of Congress is to carry out a social media campaign on Scindia's anti-BJP speeches when he was in Congress.

Those speeches will be taken to the public through social media and workers so that people can know the difference between the statements made by Scindia after quitting the Congress. The Congress says that Scindia joined hands with the BJP for the sake of the chair.

Former Congress Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav said that he wants to remind Scindia ji that when he was in Congress, he used to make fierce statements against Modi ji and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, today the same Scindia ji is like a chameleon. The Congress party's game plan is to present Scindia as a leader who changes colors like a chameleon and who puts the chair above the people of the state.

On the other hand, BJP's state minister Lokendra Parashar says that the leaders of Congress in Gwalior's Chambal region know the strength of Scindia, which was why they were always targetting him. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been gaining a lot of strength and it will get bumper votes in Gwalior Chambal division again, he said. This is the reason that Congress wants to mislead the people of the state by defaming them and this cannot happen, he added.