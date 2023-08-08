MADHYA PRADESH CONGRESS MP NAKULNATH PROMISES TO REVIVE IRRIGATION SCHEMES IN CHHINDWARA

Chhindwara: In a bid to woo the voters ahead of the year-end Madhya Pradesh assembly election, MP from Chhindwara MP and son of former Chief Minister Nakul Kamal Nath has promised to built the much awaited irrigation scheme proposing to irrigate the fields of Chhindwara with the waters of Narmada river in the state. The Congress MP had promised to built the proposed irrigation scheme in the run up to the 2018 assembly election.

However, due to the ouster of the Congress government by the BJP, the promise remained unfulfilled. However, ever since the Congress led Kalash Yatra taken out in Chhindwara on Friday, the demand to bring the Narmada irrigation scheme to Chhindwara has been reinvigorated. The Congress recently started the membership for the 'Narmada Seva Sena', in order to “save the holy waters” of Narmada.

Also read: Senior Cong leader Kamal Nath pays obeisance to Goddess Kamakhya in Guwahati

During the Kalash Yatra, the organizers carried 2000 liters of Narmada water as a symbolic message to save the river water. Congress MP Nakulnath has promised that irrigation and drinking water schemes will be built on the Narmada once Congress returns to power in the state. Nakulnath has promised to build lift irrigation scheme fed by Narmada in Narsinghpur district.

He has also promised to built drinking water schemes in Tamia development block of Chhindwara district fed by the Narmada. Congress MP Nakulnath and his father and former CM Kamal Nath have laid the red carpet to welcome Bageshwar Dham chief Pandit Dhirendra Shastri for conducting 'Ram Katha' in Chhindwara as part of the party's soft Hindutva tactic.

BJP district president Vivek Bunty Sahu however said that the father-son were doing it for show off. “He is the same Kamal Nath who cut the picture of Hanuman ji in the cake a few days ago on the occasion of his birthday. The public is understanding their deception, so they are misleading the public by telling this story,” Sahu said.