Bhopal: Banning the use of loudspeakers beyond permissible limits and time at all religious and public places and regulating on sale of meat and eggs in the open were the first two steps taken by Mohan Yadav on the day of his assuming the charge as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav lost no time to make two major controversial decisions on Wednesday during the first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the day of his swearing-in.

Yadav, who comes from an RSS background, cited food safety rules-related guidelines to defend his move. "We have decided to act against the sale of meat and eggs in the open in accordance with the existing food safety rules and related guidelines. Adequate public awareness measures will also be taken up," Yadav said.

He said the food department, police and local urban bodies will work in tandem to implement the ban on the sale of meat and fish in the open from December 15 to 31.

Yadav said that the prohibition will be imposed on loudspeakers by the Supreme Court guidelines on their use.

The government will engage flying squads in all districts to keep an eye on any attempt to infringe the order. If loudspeakers are used without permission or violating the rules, authorities will have to submit their reports within three days.

“The State government has taken this decision by the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Noise Control Act, Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 at religious places and other places in Madhya Pradesh and the guidelines issued from time to time by the Supreme Court and the High Court. Under this, the use of loudspeakers and other sound amplifying devices at loud volumes without permission is completely prohibited,” a government order read.