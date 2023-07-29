MADHYA PRADESH CM ANNOUNCES RAISE IN ALLOWANCES FOR POLICEMEN AHEAD OF ELECTIONS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a hike in several allowances for policemen in the BJP-ruled state where assembly elections are due by the end of the year. While addressing a gathering of policemen and their families at his residence on Friday evening, Chouhan made several major announcements in interest of the police force in the state including giving a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for nutritious meals.

He also said that employees from constable to sub-inspector level who do not have official vehicles will be given 15 litres petrol allowance every month. He further said that the state government had decided to increase the monthly uniform allowance to Rs 5,000 from Rs 3,000 for constables. The fifth pay scale will also be given to state police service officials.

Chief Minister also announced an increase in daily food allowance to Rs 100 from Rs 70 which will be separate from the monthly allowance for nutritious meals. Free health checkups will be done every year for all policemen above 45 years of age, CM added. While addressing the event, Chouhan also said that 25,000 new residences will be built for policemen across the state. Appreciating the policemen for their sacrifices, Chouhan said that weekly off by rotation will be ensured for all policemen. He also announced that the state police shall have 30 per cent women personnel mandatorily.

Chief Minister along with his wife Sadhna Singh attended the event. Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, Director General of Police Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr Rajesh Rajaura and senior police officers and jawans were also present at the event. The children of the policemen also participated in the event and gave various performances.