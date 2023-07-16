Madhya Pradesh: Class 8 student's death sparks outcry, kin allege torture by teachers

Gwalior: The authorities of a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district are under scanner for the death of a class VIII student, who was allegedly tortured to death by three teachers of the school.

Sources said family members of Krishna Chauhan, a class VIII student of Fort View School, who fell ill and died on Sunday, demanded the arrest of accused teachers who allegedly tortured the boy. The incident took place near Shabd Pratap Ashram under the Bahodapur Police Station area. Krishna Chauhan, the class VIII student, was a student of class eight.

According to Kok Singh Chauhan, the father of the deceased student, about eight months ago, school principal Akash Srivastava, teachers, Sonu Srivastava and Akbar Khan, had beaten the child with a stick. Thereafter, the boy suffered trauma and went into a shell for four months. After this, the family members told the school staff not to touch their son. Family members alleged that a teacher named Akbar Khan on July 12 tormented Krishna and Sonu Srivastava hit him with a stick in his hand.

While returning home, the boy allegedly collapsed and vomited. Hearing about this, the school staff reached the spot and gave Rs 14,000 to the family members for his treatment. They also told family members to get the child treated at a private hospital once his health condition improves. When it did not happen, the family members admitted him to Jairogya Hospital where he died on Sunday morning.

The family members reached the school with the dead body of the child and protected against the school staffs' negligent behaviour which, they said, was behind the boy's death. Police reached the spot and pacified the aggrieved parents of the boy. The school authorities are yet to clarify their stand on the issue. Family members insisted that the statements of other children studying in the search should be taken.