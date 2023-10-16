MADHYA PRADESH CLASS 5 STUDENT RAPED VILLAGERS PROTEST OUTSIDE POLICE STATION DEMAND ENCOUNTER DEATH FOR RAPIST

Reva: An irate mob from a village in Madhya Pradesh's Reva gathered outside of a police station and demanded that the rape accused be handed over t them for mob justice.

Earlier, the alleged abduction and rape of a class 5 student angered villagers who were ready to fight with cops and almost laid siege to the police station. Cops had a tough time convincing them to withdraw the agitation.

The police arrested the youth who is accused of rape. The villagers demanded that the administration bulldoze the house of the rapist and he be killed in an encounter. On Friday, when a girl, who is a class 5 student, was returning home from school with another classmate, a youth stopped both of them on the way and forcibly took her to a deserted area and raped her. Due to worsening health conditions, the girl was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Based on a complaint, cops arrested the accused youth on Friday night. On Saturday, thousands of angry villagers gathered outside the police station. The villagers insisted that the accused should be handed over to them so that they could teach him a lesson.