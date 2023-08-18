Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president BD Sharma on Saturday will unveil the bust of late Subhash Chandra Banerjee, who is the father-in-law of BJP national chief JP Nadda at a function here.

Subhash Chandra Banerjee was a leader of the erstwhile Jan Sangh. A local BJP office-bearer said that following the installation of the bust, people will get to know more about the departed leader. The bust has been installed near the Lohia bridge in the city. Subash Chandra Banerjee's wife Jayashree Banerjee, now 85-years-old, was a BJP Lok Sabha member from 1999-2004 representing the Jabalpur constituency.

Jabalpur BJP president Prabhat Sahu said that late Subhash Chandra Banerjee was associated with the ideology of the erstwhile Jan Sangh and was its member since 1951. According to Sahu, Subhas Chandra Banerjee had contested an election in 1967, but was defeated by his rival candidate. He further said that the bust will inspire young workers of the saffron party.

It is understood that an organisation, which is known to Jayashree Banerjee, has provided funds for the installation of the bust. Meanwhile, Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh Anu said that he was not aware were the civic staff was engaged for the work of the inauguration function.

The trend of installing statues or busts of politicians is old in Jabalpur. Statues of freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, Madan Mohan Malviya and former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, DP Mishra, and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia have been installed in the city. The statues of Ishwar Das, Rohni Baburao Pranjape and former Jan Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyay have also been installed in the city.

