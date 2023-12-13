MADHYA PRADESH CHHATTISGARH CHIEF MINISTERS TO TAKE OATH TODAY PM MODI TO ATTEND CEREMONIES

Hyderabad: After BJP's landslide victories in three state elections, Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai will take oath as Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the oath taking ceremony, sources said. Rajasthan chief minister designate Bhajan Lal Sharma is scheduled to take oath on Dec 15.

It is learnt that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister designate Mohan Yadav will take oath first. The oath taking ceremony will take place at Lal Parade Ground in the state capital Bhopal. Later in the day, Vishnu Sai will take oath as Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh at Science College Ground in capital Raipur in the afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath besides other senior BJP leaders are expected to attend the oath taking ceremonies of the two Chief Ministers. The announcement of the names of Chief Ministers for the three states by the BJP high command came after much suspense with the saffron party finally coming up with unusual choices for the top posts in a surprise move.

In Madhya Pradesh, incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was expected by many to be the front-runner for the CM post after he led the party to a resounding victory against an anti-incumbency wave. But the BJP announced Mohan Yadav as the next chief minister of the state leaving analysts surprised.

Likewise, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh was believed to return as the head of the state before the BJP announced the unsual choice in Vishnu Deo Sai for the post. In Rajasthan, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was perceived to be the frontrunner for the post besides union minister Gahendra Singh Shekhawat.