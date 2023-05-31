Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were charred to death after the car, in which they were traveling, collided with a tree and caught fire on Wednesday morning at around 7 AM, police officials said. The accident took place near Pokharni village inside the Timarni police station area in the Harda district of Madhya Pradesh. "One of the car tyres burst following which the vehicle hit a tree and caught fire. The flames engulfed the car and all the four occupants got trapped inside the vehicle and died," a police official said.

According to Timarni police station in-charge Sushil Patel, the four deceased have been identified as Akhilesh Kushwaha, Rakesh, Rakesh's wife Shivani, and Adarsh Choudhary. Their exact age was yet to be ascertained. All of them were residents of Barkala Charkheda village in the Harda district. The accident occurred when these four persons were returning from a wedding ceremony, which they had gone to attend in the Deepgaon area of Nasrulllaganj in the Sehore district, the police official added.

On receiving the information, police officials reached the accident spot and recovered the four bodies. They have sent all four bodies for postmortem to the district hospital. The cops have launched a further probe into the accident. According to the information received, Rakesh and Shivani had got married only six months ago.

