Madhya Pradesh borewell accident: 2-year-old girl falls into 300-feet deep borewell in Sehore

Sehore: In yet another incident involving open borewells, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a 300-feet deep one in a field in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Tuesday afternoon. Shrishti Kushwaha was playing with her friends when she accidently tripped and fell into the borewell in Mugavali village.

At present, the rescue operation is underway with the help of heavy earth movers. The rescue teams are drilling a parallel well to the borewell and are planning to build a tunnel to reach Shrishti. The child is currently stuck at a depth of 50 feet. Oxygen is being supplied to the girl.

Top brass of the district administration, police and revenue authorities visited the spot and took stock of the situation. As Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hails from Sehore district, he took note of the incident. He also directed officials to ensure that the girl is rescued safely. Officials from the Chief Minister's Office are tracking the rescue operations from the headquarters.

I have received a sad information of an innocent daughter falling into the borewell in the village Mungavali of Sehore. The State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF) team has immediately responded to the situation and launched its rescue measures the child from the borewell, the CM said in a tweet.

In the tweet, the CM said he had instructed the local administration to take necessary steps and that he was in constant touch with the administration. "The rescue team is trying to rescue the baby girl safely. I also pray for the well being of the child," he added.