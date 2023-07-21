MADHYA PRADESH BJP ROPING IN POETS TO WIN OVER 103 SEATS BY WEAVING NATIONALISM

Bhopal: Gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has come up with a 'nationalism' formula to win over 103 seats that are held by the Congress and other parties. The party has invited poets and writers across the country to woo voters in these seats by weaving nationalism.

To begin with, Kavi Sammelans have been planned for each of these seats. BJP is not organising these programmes from the forefront but several social organisations and NGOs have been engaged for holding these events. In all the 103 seats that the saffron party was defeated, the organisations will focus on increasing support base by inspiring nationalism. It has called these 103 seats aspirational.

The poets and writers have been asked to create compositions on patriotism and nationalism and include issues namely construction of Ayodhya Ram temple, triple talaq and Article 370. Along with this, the achievements of the double engine government should also be included.

BJP has already deployed teams on social media for preparing jingles and mimes. This is for the first time that the ruling party is roping in poets and writers in its election campaign.

Jitendra Mishra, spokesperson Congress criticised BJP's move. "The success of a government is measured on the work it has done in the sectors of health, education and employment. BJP has drastically failed in all three sectors. It has failed to do anything to solve the unemployment issue. They may call the poets but it will not have any affect. BJP has always been giving nationalism lessons to woo voters," he said.

"We always speak about patriotism, nationalism and people's welfare. We have always been working for the betterment of the society. This is an issue of the entire country and not just 103 seats. For Congress it is only appeasement of the Gandhi family but for us it is the welfare of the country," Narendra Saluja, spokesperson, BJP.

A jingle warfare has already started in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh with Neha Singh Rathore releasing her song titled "MP mein ka ba?" while Anamika responded with "MP mein Mama Magic Karat Hai". Currently, most of the 103 seats that the BJP is eyeing belong to the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party or independent candidates.