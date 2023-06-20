MADHYA PRADESH BJP MP SHANKAR LALWANI IS INDORES FLYOVER MAN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Indore Shankar Lalwani is now being called the 'Flyover Man'. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given Lalwani the title after he got many flyovers approved for the city to ease traffic congestion.

According to 61-year-old Lalwani, flyovers are necessary for traffic improvement in Indore and efforts are being made to construct more flyovers in the city. There are currently 15 flyovers in Indore, one of the most populous cities in Madhya Pradesh.

During a recent program organised by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the Member of Parliament demanded that 5 over-bridges should be built on the bypass road under the Centre's 'Setu Bandhan Scheme'. He demanded that the over-bridges should be built at places including Dewas Naka, Satya Sai, Mari Mata IT Park, and Musakhedi. His demand was accepted by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Officials said that construction of these over-bridges will soon start after the tender process is complete. Apart from this, various underpasses are also being constructed for a smooth flow of traffic on the bypass, all thanks to efforts taken by Lalwani, who succeeded former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan as the city's MP. In Lalwani's tenure, recently the Pipliyahana flyover was completed and thrown open to the public.

Lalwani was the Chairman of the Indore Development Authority (IDA). He has also been a senior councilor in the Indore Municipal Corporation. He is considered close to Sumitra Mahajan, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was a former mayor of the city. Lalwani completed his B.Tech from the Veermata Jijabai Institute of Technology in Mumbai.

