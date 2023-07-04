Shocking video shows man urinating on another man's face in Madhya Pradesh; culprit a BJP leader, says Congress

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man urinated on a tribal man's face in Madhya Pradesh, with the video of the disturbing act being widely shared on social media on Tuesday even as Congress claims that the culprit is an active BJP worker.

Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez shared the disturbing video on Twitter, with a caption: "The BJP leader, who talks falsely about the interests of the tribals, is pissing on a tribal poor person like this. Very condemnable act." Hafeez tagged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and wrote, "Is this your tribal love?? What to call this Jungle Raj and why the BJP leader was not arrested? The name of the accused is being told as Pravesh Shukla, who is the representative of the BJP MLA. The MLA is Kedar Nath Shukla."

In another tweet, Hafeez shared multiple pictures of the alleged accused Pravesh Shukla sitting with some key BJP leaders. "The BJP leader who urinated on a tribal person is in pictures with the veteran leaders of BJP," Hafeez wrote.

As per the inputs received by ETV Bharat, the incident happened in Kubari Bazar of Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh around nine days ago. The alleged accused Pravesh Shukla, who in the video is seemingly in a drunken state and has a cigarette in his mouth, is seen urinating on the helpless man, who as per sources, is mentally challenged.

Shukla, a resident of village Kubri, is an active BJP worker. Additional SP Sidhi, Anjulata Patle said they are investigating who the person in this video is. However, sources said the culprit Pravesh Shukla has been booked under various sections of IPC including the ST/SC Act.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked the administration to arrest the culprit and book him under NSA. "A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice... I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA," Chouhan tweeted.

AAP MLA from Delhi Naresh Balyan also shared the video on Twitter. "This video is said to be from Madhya Pradesh, and information is coming that this person is the direct representative of the BJP MLA. Respected @ChouhanShivraj, this devil is not doing it on the face of that poor man but on your system. It is your responsibility that no one should trouble that poor person," Balyan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kedarnath Shukla, BJP MLA from Sidhi said the culprit in the video is neither his representative nor an associate. "He is not connected to BJP in any way. I am demanding strict action against the culprit," Shukla said.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath also reacted to the incident: "A video of the brutality of urinating on a tribal youth from Sidhi district of the state has come to the fore. There is no place in a civilized society for such a heinous and fallen act with the youth of the tribal society. It is alleged that the person urinating is said to be associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Madhya Pradesh is already number one in tribal atrocities. This incident has put the entire Madhya Pradesh to shame. I demand from the Chief Minister that strictest punishment should be given to the guilty person and the atrocities on tribals in Madhya Pradesh should be ended."

