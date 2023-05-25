MADHYA PRADESH BJP LEADER STAGES PROTEST OUTSIDE UNION MINISTER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIAS RESIDENCE IN GUNA OVER ARBITRARY POLICE CASE

Guna: A Madhya Pradesh BJP leader on Thursday staged a protest outside the residence of union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Guna district against what he termed as “arbitrary” case against him by the Raghogarh police. BJP leader Shyam Ojha lodged a protest outside Scindia's residence in Guna while wearing RSS uniform.

Ojha, who is also the president of the Government College Public Participation Committee of Raghogarh alleged that a false FIR has been registered against him by the Raghogarh police. The BJP leader said that the “arbitrary” case had been registered against him at the behest of workers of Congress leader Digvijay Singh.

“Some people in power and organization want to create a conflict. Guna police is torturing RSS workers and filing false cases,” the BJP leader said. Senior Congress leader and MP Digvijay Singh is often in news in Madhya Pradesh. It can be recalled that last month, Digvijay threatened to sue Bharatiya Janata Party’s Madhya Pradesh in charge P Muralidhar Rao for defamation for allegedly claiming the former was a “friend” of extremists and neighbouring Pakistan.

Last week, Digvijay also spoke about the Bajrang Dal-Bajrang Bali row. Speaking at a meeting of Congress workers, Digvijay Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the people of the nation for the row mainly involving him. Reacting to the Congress party's emphatic win Karnataka, Singh said that the BJP “should be taught the Karnataka lesson in Madhya Pradesh” as the Assembly polls are due in the state by the end of the year.

Digvijay Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has compared Bagrang Dal to Bajrang Bali, which he said is an insult “as workers of Bajrang Dal were caught spying for Pakistan Intelligence agency”.