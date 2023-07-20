MADHYA PRADESH BECOMES 1ST STATE TO INTRODUCE HINDI TEXTBOOKS FOR MBBS COURSE

Bhopal: The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has, in a first in the country, launched a MBBS course in Hindi with the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government saying that the language will be introduced for the rest of the four years in the next two months. The MP government has become the first state in the country to launch MBBS 1st Year Hindi Books.

Medical Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh has announced that in the next 2 months, the government will print the textbooks in Hindi for the remaining 4 years as well. “We were hesitant at the beginning. After the first meeting, even the then DME was not convinced that this would happen. He even said that it is impossible.

But today we have turned this dream into reality,” the minister said. He said that after launching the Hindi textbooks for the first year MBBS, “the confidence of our team is at a high level and that is why we have started Mission 2.0 as well”. “In the next 2 months, we will complete the books of the remaining 4 years,” he said.

Many students welcomed the decision. A student named Ankit Pandey of Sidhi said that he studied till 12th standard in Hindi. “While preparing for NEET and clearing it, there was a fear in my mind that now I would have to deal with English books, but when I came to know that MBBS books would also be available in Hindi, all the fear was over and now I feel that I will be able to become a doctor,” Pandey said.

Over the rationale behind introducing the Hindi textbooks for the MBBS degree, Health Minister said that the move will help the students comprehend the cours work better in their own mother language. “Many countries have launched medical textbooks in their own languages. Till now MBBS is being taught in 17 languages including Hindi,” he said.

Dr. Abhijit Yadav, Associate Professor of Anatomy, who was involved in the project to launch the Hindi textbooks for MBBS in MP, said that “I dream in Hindi”. On the occasion, DME of Medical Education Dr. AK Srivastava said that after the aim of the move is that the students grasp the course work better in their own mother tongue.