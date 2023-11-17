Madhya Pradesh assembly elections: Voting begins in all 230 assembly constituencies in state
Madhya Pradesh assembly elections: Voting begins in all 230 assembly constituencies in state
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh will vote to decide the electoral fate of 2,533 candidates in 230 seats of the State Legislative Assembly. Candidates in the fray include political heavyweights Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath, in a two-corner contest between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.
- 8.15 am
Voting is underway in 64,626 polling stations set up in the state, an election official said. The number of polling stations include include 64,523 main booths and 103 associate (sahayak) stations, where the number of voters is more than 1,500.
- 7.55 am
The single-phase voting will cover all the 230 assembly seats -- 47 of them reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes -- has more than 5.6 crore registered electors.
- 7.30 am
Polling is being held from 7 am to 6 pm in all the assembly segments except in Baihar, Lanjhi and Paraswada seats in Balaghat district, 55 booths in Mandla district's Bichhiya and Mandla seats and 40 polling stations of Dindori district, all Naxalite affected, where voting time is 7 am to 3 pm
- 7 am
Polling begins in Madhya Pradesh.
- 6.45 am
Mock poll was carried out 90 minutes before the voting began in the presence of authorised poll agents in all 64,626 polling stations set up by the Election Commission of India.
