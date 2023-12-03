Bhopal: With the early trends showing Congress trailing, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he is confident that the party will retain power in the state with full majority.

Taking to X, he said, "'Bharat Mata ki Jai, Janta Janardan ki Jai' Today the results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are coming and I am confident that with the blessings of the people and the able leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Bharatiya Janata Party is going to form the government again with full majority. Hearty congratulations to all the candidates of BJP.

The figures released by the Election Commission clearly reveals that BJP has not been affected by the anti-incumbency factor. Chouhan, who is aiming for his fifth term, is fielded from Sehore's Budhni, where he is facing Congress candidate Vikram Mastan. Budhni is considered to be a stronghold of the BJP and Chouhan has won the seat in 1990 and four times in a row in 2005, 2008, 2013 and 2018. In the last Assembly polls, Chouhan won by a margin of 58,999 votes by defeating former state Congress president Arun Yadav, ex-CM Subhash Yadav's son.

Shortly after the counting process started, Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived at Chouhan's resident. Echoing Chouhan, Scindia said BJP will form the government with a majority. He said he is confident that people's faith will be with the BJP. People's trust in PM Modi and the welfare schemes undertaken by the government will work in our favour, he added.