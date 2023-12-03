Bhopal: State Congress president Kamal Nath on Sunday expressed confidence of the party winning the elections. He said that he trusts the voters of Madhya Pradesh and believes that they would keep their future secured.

Soon after counting started, Nath said, "I have not yet seen any trends nor need to look at them. I am very confident. I trust the voters of Madhya Pradesh that they will keep their future secured. Everything will become evident at 11 to 11.30 am. I don't know about the number of seats. We will win comfortably," he said. On heavyweight BJP leaders already arriving at the state, Nath said that it is not the leaders but the common people who matter.

Early this morning, a poster congratulating Nath on becoming the chief minister for the second term was seen outside the Congress party office. "Congratulations to Kamal Nath for becoming the chief minister," it stated. Nath, Chhindwara MLA is fielded against BJP's Vivek Bunty and facing a tough competition in his home turf.

As per the exit polls, BJP has an edge in the state but both the saffron party and the Congress are seen having a neck-to-neck fight here as per the early trends. It is to be seen as to who finally touches the magic number of 116 in the 230 seat Assembly.

BJP has been winning in the state since 2003 with the only exception being 2018 when Congress form the government with Nath as the chief minister.