Hyderabad: As counting of votes for the assembly elections in four key states comes to conclusion, BJP is set for a landslide victory in three states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while Congress is set to oust the KCR led BRS government in Telangana. The BJP's win in Chhattisgarh has come as a shock to the Congress and the psephologists as the exit polls had given an edge to the incumbent Bhupesh Baghel led Congress government to retain power in the state.