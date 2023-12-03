Madhya Pradesh assembly election results: List of winning and losing candidates
Madhya Pradesh assembly election results: List of winning and losing candidates
Hyderabad: As counting of votes for the assembly elections in four key states comes to conclusion, BJP is set for a landslide victory in three states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while Congress is set to oust the KCR led BRS government in Telangana. The BJP's win in Chhattisgarh has come as a shock to the Congress and the psephologists as the exit polls had given an edge to the incumbent Bhupesh Baghel led Congress government to retain power in the state.
In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP had won 77 seats and was leading on another 87 seats at the time this report was filed. The Congress was a distant second having won just 18 while leading on 47 seats. The Bharat Adivasi Party (BHRTADVSIP) has won one seat in the MP assembly elections as counting goes on. Here is the constituency-wise list of winners and losers in the Madhya Pradesh assembly election results:
Agar: In Agar constituency, BJP's Madhav Singh Madhu (Gehlot) has defeated Congress candidate Vipin Wankhede by a margin of 13002 votes.
Alirajpur: Chouhan Nagar Singh has defeated Congress's Mukesh Patel by 3723 votes.
Alot: BJP's Dr Chintamani has won against Premchandra Guddu by a margin of 68884.
Amarwara: Congress's Kamlesh Pratap Shah has won against BJP's Monika Manmohan Shah Batti by a margin of 25086 votes.
Amla: BJP's Dr. Yogesh Pandagre has won against INC's Manoj Malve by a margin of 12118 votes.
Anuppur: BJP's Bisahu Lal Singh has won against Congress's Ramesh Kumar Singh by 20419 votes.
Ashta: BJP's Gopal Singh Engineer has won against Congress's Kamal Singh Chauhan by 7903 votes.
Badnagar: BJP's Jitendra Uday Singh Pandya has won against Congress's Murli Morwal by 36693 votes.
Badwani: Congress's Rajan Mandloi has won against BJP's Premsingh Patel by 11172 votes.
Bagali: BJP's Murli Bhawara has won against Congress's Gopal Bhosle by 7779 votes.
Bamori: Congress's Rishi Agrawal has won against BJP's Mahendra Singh Sisodia alias Sanju Bhaiya by 14796 votes.
Banda: Veerendra Singh Lodhi of BJP has won against INC's Tarvar Singh Lodhi "BANTU BHAIYA" by 34751 votes.
Bandhavgarh: BJP's Shivnarayan Gyan Singh (LALLU BHAIYA) has won against Savitri SINGH DHURVE of Congress by 23711 votes.
Basoda: HARISINGH RAGHUWANSHI "BADDA" of BJP has won against Congress's Nishank Jain by 27667 votes.
Bargi: BJP's NEERAJ SINGH LODHI has won against Congress's SANJAY YADAV "SEONI TOLA” by 39957 votes.
Berasia: BJP's VISHNU KHATRI has won against JAYSHREE HARIKARAN of Congress by 25397 votes.
Betul: BJP's HEMANT VIJAY KHANDELWAL has won against Congress's NILAY VINOD DAGA by 15533 votes.
Bhagwanpura: Congress's KEDAR CHIDABHAI DAWAR has won against CHANDAR SINGH WASKLE by 12167 votes.
Bhitarwar: BJP Candidate MOHAN SINGH RATHORE has won against LAKHAN SINGH YADAV by 22354 votes.
Bhojpur: BJP's SURENDRA PATWA has won against Congress's RAJKUMAR PATEL by 40779 votes.
Bhopal Madhya: Congress's ARIF MASOOD has won against BJP's DHRUV NARAYAN SINGH by 15891 votes.
Bhopal Uttar: INC Candidate ATIF ARIF AQUEEL has won against BJP's ALOK SHARMA by 26987 votes.
Biaora: BJP Candidate NARAYAN SINGH PANWAR has won against Congress's PURUSHOTTAM DANGI by 36211 votes.
Devsar: BJP's RAJENDRA MESHRAM has won against Congress's BANSHMANI PRASAD VERMA by 22454 votes.
Dewas: BJP's GAYATRI RAJE PUAR has won against Congress's PRADEEP CHOUDHARY by 26956 votes.
Dhar: BJP's Neena Vikram Verma has won against Congress's Prabha Balmukund Gautam by 9694 votes
Dimani: BJP's NARENDRA SINGH TOMAR has won against BSP's BALVEER SINGH DANDOTIYA by 24461 votes.