MADHYA PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION POLITICAL CAREER OF FOUR BJP VETERANS AT STAKE

Bhopal: Politcal careers of four veteran BJP leaders including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be at stake in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly election. This will be the first assembly election of 2023 in which four veteran friends from the BJP Yuva Morcha era will try their luck together in the assembly elections.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Prahlad Patel and Kailash Vijayvargiya, all four of them started politics together in BJP from the BJP Yuva Morcha in the 80-90s. These leaders climbed the ladder of politics simultaneously. Now these four leaders will contest elections for the post of MLA.

Narendra Singh Tomar, along with the Union Agriculture Minister, was considered a strategist to put an end to the farmers' movement against the controversial farm laws which had become a headache for the Modi government. Kailash Vijayvargiya was also sent by the party as a point man for West Bengal during the assembly elections.

Apart from being a Union Minister, Prahlad Patel is also one of those veteran leaders of the party whom the party has been deploying from time to time in other states during elections. Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the only Chief Minister of the party who not only made a record of consecutive victories but his schemes made in his state were also implemented in other states.

Senior journalist Pawan Devalia says that Prahlad Patel became MP first in 1989. In 1990, Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya won the assembly elections and became MLAs for the first time. Whereas Narendra Singh Tomar won the elections in 1993 and became MLA. Both Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Narendra Singh Tomar had been state presidents of Youth Morcha.