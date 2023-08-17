Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching incident, a 4-year-old girl's arm was severed after it got entangled in the wheel of the motorcycle on which she was travelling with her parents in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone. Carrying the severed arm in a bag, the family rushed to the nearby hospital with the injured girl. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The accident took place on the Chittorgarh-Bhusaval State Highway in Khargone district on Tuesday. In the video, the girl's severed arm, wrapped in a scarf, is seen being recovered from the rear wheel of the motorcycle. The girl was referred to Indore after providing her first aid at a private hospital in the city. The injured girl has been identified as Anshika, daughter of Rakesh Solanki.

Dr. Nishant Mahajan, doctor of the private hospital in Khargone said that the injured girl's father brought her to the hospital at around 2 pm on Tuesday. "The girl's shoulder was bleeding profusely while her severed arm was brought in a bag," Dr Mahajan said.

According to sources, Rakesh Solanki, a resident of Bhagwanpura along with his wife Salita and daughter were going to Khargone on a bike. Salitha, who was carrying Anshika on her lap, did not realise when the girl's hand which was wrapped in a scarf had slipped into the bike's wheel. After seeing the girl crying, the couple found that her arm and the scarf had got caught in the wheel.

Finding the girl moaning in pain, the passers-by rushed to help the couple. They recovered the severed arm and put it inside a bag. The locals along with Anshika's parents went to the nearby hospital. Seeing the serious condition of the girl, doctors referred her to a hospital in Indore.