Madhya Pradesh: 3 killed, 15 injured after bus collides with dumper

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three passengers were killed and 15 others injured, when the bus they were travelling in, collided with a dumper in the wee hours of Saturday, police said. The mishap occurred near the Devpuri Baba Mandir on the National Highway 44 of Morena district, officials of the Saraichola police station said.

According to police officials, the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and hit a dumper, which was parked on the road. "The accident took place at around 2 am when the bus was going to Delhi from Gwalior. Three passengers were killed on the spot. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment. Upon receiving information, Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan also reached the accident spot," they added.

Following the accident, the National Highway 44 was blocked for a brief while, but police have managed to open it. Police said that the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained. "The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be registered in this regard," they added. Meanwhile, Morena Collector Ankit Asthana said that financial assistance will be given to those killed in the mishap.

Earlier on May 31, four people, including a woman, were killed after a car caught fire following a collision with a tree in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh. According to police, the mishap occurred in the Pokharni village. There were four people travelling in the car and all of them died on the spot.

