MADHYA PRADESH 245 YEAR OLD CHURCH WHICH HAS WITNESSED 1857 MUTINY GEARS UP FOR CHRISTMAS

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for Christmas have started across the city. Christmas preparations are also in full swing in the approximately city-based 245-year-old Christ Church.

This church has witnessed the '1857 Mutiny' and the names of the people who participated in the Mutiny are also inscribed in the church. It is known that British officers and their children, who died during the Mutiny, were buried inside the church. The newly-painted church is gearing up for the festivities and it is looking very attractive and captivating.

About 245 years ago, a church was built in the British architecture in the Murar area here, which is known as the 'Christ Church'. At that time there was a Cantonment of the British Army in the Murar area and the British officers used to go to the Chruch and offer prayers. The ownership of this church was earlier in the hands of the Church of England which was later transferred to the Church of India under the Church Act 1927 and the Diocese of Nagpur.

Church Property Officer Sakshi Masih claimed that the church was constructed in the British era for the soldiers. "My father Vishabh HN Masih was the Property Officer of the Church and after his death around two years ago, my mother took up the responsibility. But she died two months ago after which I was given the responsibility," said Sakshi Masih.