Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many cases of death due to frequent heart attacks at a young age are coming to light. One such case has come to light in the coaching institute here where while studying a student suddenly collapsed.

It is understood that an 18-year-old male student, who was sitting in the middle row suddenly collapsed. The other students and the teacher rushed him to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced. The deceased has been identified as one Raja Madhav Lodhi. He was studying in a coaching class in the jurisdiction of the Bhanwar Kua police station.

Raja lived on rent in the Sarvanand Nagar area of Bhanwar Kua police station area.

Raja was preparing for the Public Service Commission examination in a private coaching institute. As soon as his family members got the news of Lodhi's death, they reached the hospital and fell unconscious after seeing his body.

It is understood that the Raja suffered a heart attack at around 12:49 PM and in the next 10 minutes, he was taken to a nearby hospital. A large number of students and coaching institutes gathered at the hospital. His relatives also reached the hospital.