MADHYA PRADESH 18 DISTRICTS WITNESS FLOOD LIKE SITUATION 14 ARE RAIN DEFICIENT

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a strange situation with 14 districts facing a flood-like condition due to heavy rainfall and 18 remaining rain deficient.

Amid which, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for several districts indicating a very heavy rainfall and orange alert for moderate rainfall in some other areas. According to the weather office, a low pressure trough has developed in the Jabalpur division of the state.

Red alert has been issued for Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Katni, Panna, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol and Umaria. Orange alert has been issued for Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Harda, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Bhind and Datia districts.

Among the 18 districts that have recorded less than normal rainfall, the Vindhya region is worse affected as it has received around 40 percent lesser rains. Satna, Ashoknagar and Rewa have received lower rainfall of less than 44, 37 and 35 percent respectively. A drought-like situation has developed in Jabalpur, Narsinghpur and Chhindwara, officials said.

Among other rain deficient areas are Bundelkhand's Tikamgarh that received 29 percent less rainfall, Chhatarpur, Datia, Ashoknagar, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Khargone, Mandsaur, Balaghat, Damoh, Panna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, and Singrauli.

On the other hand, 14 districts recording excess rainfall included the Malwa-Nimad and Mahakaushal regions of the state. Around 63 percent more rainfall was recorded in Indore followed by Burhandpur that had 57 percent higher rainfall. The districts witnessing more rainfall are Alirajpur, Bhind, Dewas, Harda, Neemuch, Ratlam, Sehore, Sheopur, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram and Seoni.

Meanwhile, several reservoirs of the state are still half empty. According to the Water Resources Department, of the 265 reservoirs, 47 have been filled by more than 90 percent and 37 have been filled only 10 percent.