Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old child finally breathed freedom after she was freed from Khamaria factory Manager Abhay Gupta's clutches.

Gupta, resident of Ranjhi area of Jabalpur had subjected the child to abject slavery. The police interrogated Abhay Gupta and called the girl's parents from Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur to Jabalpur.

Meanwhile, the child signaled people from the flat window and shared the incident with neighborhood. Thereafter, the girl was brought to the police station and it was found out that Gupta took this girl to do the household work while he was posted in Chhattisgarh.

However, she was staying with Gupta's family for the last 10 months.

She allegedly used to be locked in the house several times from outside. The innocent victim used to yearn for food in the absence of Gupta and his wife.

Right now everybody is oblivious to whether she was sent by her parents or Abhay Gupta had some other source through which she took her under his wings. After hearing the entire matter, the victim was told to call her parents. A resident said that the girl was so hungry that she used to signal to the neighborhood to eat and people used to provide her food to eat.

Gupta said that due to lack of appetite, she would given less food. Shipra Das, a local resident, added the girl had apprised her of the fact that along with all the household work, she also had to clean the toilet.