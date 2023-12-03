New Delhi: As Congress is handed out crushing defeat at the hands of BJP in Madhya Pradesh, the saffron party-led government is looked set for a fifth consecutive term in power in the state, the people-centric development projects of Shivraj Singh-led government are attributed to be reasons for the victory.

Among all schemes, a prominent project for women like the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' under which Rs 1250 are being transferred monthly to eligible women from poor families in the state, is hailed as the most discernible cause for the BJP's victory. The BJP rallied heavily behind the scheme as well as CM Chouhan, who claimed the success of the scheme during his several poll campaigns.



Ladli Behena is a trump card

"The daughters and sisters seem to have set us on the road to victory. I had said BJP will get a comfortable majority and we are getting it, I give the whole credit to Ladli Behnas for this impressive performance," Chouhan said on early trends.

On the other hand, Congress has described it as an election sop, implemented months before the assembly polls, the BJP leaders have said that it is in line with the party's work for empowering women. Just a day ahead of voting, Chouhan said, "Kaante ki takkar', 'Kaante ki takkar'...'Laadli behna ne saare kaante nikaal diye (What neck-to-neck fight?

Modi factor

As ECI results indicated a return to power, Chouhan also credited the double-engine BJP government for the party's success in the state. "Modi ji MP ke mann mein hain aur Modi ji ke mann mein MP hai. He held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people's hearts. These trends are a result of that. Double-engine government properly implemented the schemes of the Central Government and the schemes that were formed here also touched people's hearts." The BJP had fielded three central ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste to tackle the perceived anti-incumbency against Chouhan.

BJP showed real intent to out-smart Congress

The BJP set its sights on Madhya Pradesh and started working on the elections a bit early. In mid-2022 and announced candidates for seats it lost in the previous assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally supervised meetings with workers in each division of the state and his team followed up with the leaders on instructions given closely. A no-nonsense approach helped the BJP to beat the anti-incumbency.

A powerful narrative around the double-engine government

The BJP ran a boisterous campaign spearheaded by state and central leaders to push through the message that a 'double-engine' government (the BJP’s terminology for its governments at the state and Centre) would live up to the expectations and deliver goods in the state.

A groundswell of support



The BJP's campaign stood in contrast with Congress's campaign which was banked heavily on social media. The rival party failed to read pulses of voters and could not keep its ear to the ground. In contrast, the BJP cadres connected with results directly, well before the election dates were announced in October.

Welfare schemes for the poor, Dalits & tribals

The Madhya Pradesh election campaign became sop-centric. The BJP banked on several welfare schemes not only for women but also for poor citizens and Dalits. The ruling party’s Kisan Samman Nidhi programme is one scheme that played an instrumental role in buying public trust. Beneficiaries received Rs 10,000 in their accounts this November. The BJP was also able to woo poor voters as well as Dalits and tribal people.

As the leader of the pack, Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan is eyeing a possible fourth term as CM, and at the party's headquarters in state capital Bhopal was seen in a celebratory mood as the counting of votes for the Assembly polls progressed on Sunday.

As BJP crossed the halfway mark of 115 in the state of Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma said, "We had said 'Madhya Pradesh ke mann mein Modi aur Modi ke mann mein Madhya Pradesh' - people blessed this drive...I am proud that with the work of booth-level workers of the BJP, we are fulfilling the resolution of 51% voting in every booth. I am proud of BJP workers, people have blessed PM Modi..." The mood, however, was sombre among Congress whose supporters had put up posters in Bhopal hailing Kamal Nath as Chief Minister. The Congress had listed 59 promises in its 106-page manifesto, with assurances for all sections of the society, including farmers, women and government employees. Counting of votes in elections to the 230-member state assembly held on November 17, began at 8 am today. Postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents.