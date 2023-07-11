Bhopal: The five-day monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly, which will be the last before the upcoming assembly election in the state, is beginning on Tuesday. The opposition Congress is seeking to corner the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government over various issues especially the recent urination on a tribal man in Sidhi.

The BJP government will present five bills in the assembly during the last assembly session and also the supplementary budget. The bills to be presented during the assembly session include the Madhya Pradesh Private University Amendment Bill and Madhya Pradesh Investment Promotion Amendment Bill. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will also present other bills on prohibition of advertisement of cigarettes and other tobacco products which will be sent to the Governor for approval.

The last assembly session of the MP assembly before the state election is also likely to discuss the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the implementation of which was mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Bhopal last month. Ahead of the assembly session, an all-party meeting was held in the Vidhansabha Assembly chaired by Speaker Girish Gautam on Monday evening for the smooth conduct of the session.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Leader of Opposition Govind Singh attended the meeting. After the meeting, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the meeting of both the parties was held for constructive debate. Leader of Opposition Govind Singh said that this is the last and important session of the assembly thereby necessitating discussion on key issues.

Congress also called the Legislature Party meeting on Monday evening at the residence of PCC Chief and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath to chalk out a strategy to corner the BJP government during the session. Sources said that Kamal Nath instructed the MLAs to strongly raise public issues in the House. Nath also extended best wishes to all the MLAs and expressed hope that all the MLAs will come back victorious in the upcoming assembly elections and will also participate in the meeting of the legislature party of the new assembly.

After the meeting, former Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot said that the Congress will prominently raise issues like 'Mahakal Lok Scam' in Ujjain, fire in Satpura Bhawan and “atrocity” with tribal youth in Sidhi. Bhanot said that the people of Madhya Pradesh are suffering from inflation, unemployment and bad governance.

He said that Chief Minister Shivraj “only makes false promises and this government has completely failed on the aspirations of the people”. On the question regarding smooth running of the proceedings of the house, Bhanot said that it is the responsibility of the ruling party to run the house.