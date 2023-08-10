Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An imminent response is anticipated as the Cheetah Project Steering Committee prepares to convene in Delhi on Thursday. The primary agenda of the meeting revolves around deliberations on whether to deploy a helicopter to assist in locating the missing cheetah. This decision hinges on the urgency of the situation and the necessity of expediting the search process. The committee will also dedicate time to assess the wellbeing of the other cheetahs confined within enclosures.

In a proactive measure, thirteen cheetahs have been secured within these enclosures, a precautionary step to ensure their safety. This action effectively leaves only two female cheetahs roaming freely within the expanse of the open jungle. Notably, the National Park Management has successfully tracked one of these two cheetahs, underscoring the efficacy of proper monitoring.

However, the focus remains on locating Nirwa, the elusive missing female cheetah. A concerted effort has been orchestrated, mobilizing search teams to comb through the park's terrain in hopes of finding her. In a gesture of collaboration, local villagers have also been enlisted to contribute their invaluable knowledge of the region, augmenting the search operation.

Reports from some villagers have hinted at possible sightings of Nirwa within the western Morwan jungle. Yet, due to the absence of precise and reliable information, the whereabouts of the cheetah remain veiled in uncertainty. The malfunctioning radio collar exacerbates this challenge, hindering the tracking endeavours that would otherwise lead to her discovery.

The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated. The need for swift action to locate Nirwa is underscored by the dwindling time frame. According to official sources, the helicopter could prove instrumental in covering vast stretches of the park efficiently, potentially yielding leads that might otherwise remain elusive. The collaboration between wildlife officials, search teams, and local residents reflects a united front in the effort to ensure the safety and preservation of these endangered species.